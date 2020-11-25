Waco: Thanksgiving tradition for seniors to continue despite pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Meals on Wheels Waco is partnering with the Scottish Rite Bodies of Waco to continue a Thanksgiving tradition for homebound seniors.

Volunteers will meet at the Lee Lockwood Library in Waco Thanksgiving morning to deliver meals to more than 500 people.

As a precaution, meals will be brought to volunteers in their cars so they can be taken across the area.

To find out how you can help out call (254) 752-0316.

