A Cold Front Moves In Tonight To Bring Cold, Soggy Weather

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 4:56 PM CST
The weather will be great for dinner this Thanksgiving evening with temperatures in the low to mid 70′s until sunset.  We dip to the low 60′s afterwards, and stay there through the morning.  Our cold front will move into the area around 2am, getting about halfway through the area around 4am.  It’ll be gone by sunrise, but we’ll have soggy weather to start the day.  Rain chances will be best south of Highway 84 during the morning, but we’ll still have a few scattered showers near and north of the highway.  Rain chances taper off in the afternoon, and stay low through the evening.

However, a mid-level Low will move through on Saturday and allow for high rain chances most of the day, so expect a soggy and cold start to your weekend with highs only in the mid 50′s.  The rain moves out for Sunday, with highs staying winter-like in the 50′s for the beginning of next week.  Be ready for some cold overnights too, as most nights will be in the 30′s.

