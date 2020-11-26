Advertisement

Copperas Cove: Moose Lodge offers free Thanksgiving meals

With many Central Texans unable to see loved ones due to COVID-19, the Moose Lodge in Copperas...
With many Central Texans unable to see loved ones due to COVID-19, the Moose Lodge in Copperas Cove offered free meals to any members who were unable to travel Thursday.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:45 PM CST
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - With many Central Texans unable to see loved ones due to COVID-19, the Moose Lodge in Copperas Cove offered free meals to any members who were unable to travel Thursday.

Billy Miller, a fellow member of three years, stayed home this year and says he’d rather be safe than sorry.

“My family is in Louisiana and Mississippi. We talked about coming down but with everything, we decided to stay in our own places this year,” he said.

Miller says this year, more people have come to the free dinner than ever before.

“We wanted to make sure they still have a place to come and enjoy Thanksgiving to the best of their ability even though we still have to social distance.”

The group is part of the non-profit organization Moose Heart. They gather donations and clothing for orphaned children and the elderly around the country.

Governor William Nicolaus says because lodge members serve the community as best they can, he wanted to make sure each member had a place to go this Thanksgiving.

“It’s still important to get together and enjoy one another’s company and celebrate Thanksgiving,” he said.

“Even with the hardships of the current situation, we’re still a pretty close-knit family.”

A family that Miller says he’s all the more thankful for.

“Everybody’s coming together,” he said.

“Friends and members are coming together...it’s still a family gathering. It may not be your immediate family, but everybody here supports each other just like it.”

