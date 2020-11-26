Homeless veteran reunited with family in time for Thanksgiving after 8 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After eight years of being homeless, a veteran will spend the holidays at home with his family, thanks to Amarillo city employees who were able to find his relatives.

Originally from California, Rogelio Manning ended up in Amarillo around February.

In August he came in contact with City of Amarillo employees, who after a couple months of speaking with him regularly, decided to reach out to his family.

For his family, that call was a sigh of relief.

“It was very emotional through holidays, birthdays, and Father’s Day, not to know where he is at,” said the daughter, Mara Manning

She says she is grateful for the City Employees, Amy Dixon and Selene Varela, who treated him with kindness and were able to reunite them.

At first, the VA was helping him, but was having trouble due to the man’s unwillingness to receive any aid.

However, Amy being the daughter of a veteran, and Selene speaking Spanish, were able to connect with him.

“I think we took the time to listen to what he was saying. No matter what he said, we were there every day when he came back,” said Amy Dixon, Homeless Management Information Specialist and Continuum of Care Coordinator for the City of Amarillo “If he expressed that he was hungry, he came back the next day and we would have food for him. He expressed that he didn’t have any socks, well I went home and got him socks that night and brought them back the next day.”

Despite that help, both Dixon and Varela, knew given his mental state, he needed more than food and socks.

“He was not open to being helped. He felt it was a waste of resources when there were other people out there that needed housing,” said Selene Varela, Homeless Management Information Systems Data Analyst for the City of Amarillo “It was only getting colder and we have pretty harsh winters, especially if you are out on the street and you refuse to go anywhere. That is why we decided to take the route we did because we were running out of time.”

They began looking up his family members on Facebook and messaged who they thought could be his son.

Three long weeks went by when the phone rang, it was a response from the son confirming that was his father.

Hethen put Dixon and Varela in contact with their relatives in California.

