Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - Lampasas High School will return to remote instruction for students by order of the Lampasas County Health Authority, the school district announced via a Facebook post.

Remote learning for students begins on November 27 and will extend until December 7.

“This decision was based on the COVID active case counts for students and staff on the campus having reached 22 as of 11/27/20,” the school district said.

