Advertisement

Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover

File Graphic
File Graphic(WSAZ)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - State police said a local man who died after a rollover wreck on U.S. 77 was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man as Danny Alexander Perez, 21, of Rosebud.

The single-vehicle wreck happened north of Cameron, Texas, police said Friday.

Police said Perez was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger while traveling north on U.S. 77.

“Perez failed to drive in a single lane, and left the roadway on the east side of US 77. The Dodge struck a private driveway and vaulted. The Dodge rolled over multiple times ejecting Perez,” police said, “The investigation “revealed Perez was not wearing his safety belt.”

Perez was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
Local suffers traumatic head injury in golf cart accident on Thanksgiving
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Texas families say remote learning isn’t working and they want it fixed
Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters
Texas college football player shot, killed in drug deal

Latest News

Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
Small businesses in downtown Salado are getting a much needed boost as the 60th annual...
Salado: 60th annual Christmas Stroll helps small businesses stay afloat
Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
President-elect Joe Biden
Biden’s win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.