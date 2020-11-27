Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover

CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - State police said a local man who died after a rollover wreck on U.S. 77 was not wearing his seatbelt.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man as Danny Alexander Perez, 21, of Rosebud.

The single-vehicle wreck happened north of Cameron, Texas, police said Friday.

Police said Perez was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger while traveling north on U.S. 77.

“Perez failed to drive in a single lane, and left the roadway on the east side of US 77. The Dodge struck a private driveway and vaulted. The Dodge rolled over multiple times ejecting Perez,” police said, “The investigation “revealed Perez was not wearing his safety belt.”

Perez was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.