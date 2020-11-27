Advertisement

Local suffers traumatic head injury in golf cart accident on Thanksgiving

A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:58 AM CST
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.

Authorities responded to the report of a head injury on Blackberry road.

Medical officials at the scene treated the patient before they were flown to Baylor Scott & White for further evaluation and treatment.

The scene was cleared by Salado Fire department at 4:47pm.

