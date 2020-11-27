Salado: 60th annual Christmas Stroll helps small businesses stay afloat

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - Small businesses in downtown Salado are getting a much needed boost as the 60th annual Christmas Stroll is underway.

The stroll runs through main street and will be open every weekend until December 20.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, it’s still the most wonderful time of the year for many small business owners like Kaye Coachman.

“The Christmas season, we always rely heavily on it to kind of finish out our year financially sound because so many businesses did have to shut down,” she said.

The stroll includes lights, music, food and extended shopping hours.

To keep staff and customers safe from spreading COVID-19, strict guidelines like face masks, hand sanitation and limiting capacity in each store are only some of the rules that’re being enforced.

“So really, this year’s stroll is gonna be much more user friendly than it has been in the last several years because of the sidewalks and the wonderful street lights that will allow people to spread out,” she said.

“There’s so many safe places to walk and we’re hoping people can enjoy the outdoors while they come in and out of the shops.”

Even if customers have to wait outside, there’s plenty of lights and hot chocolate ready to keep them warm.

Other owners like Hollye Davis say the stroll has come at the right time and they’re thankful for business.

“When we had to close down our doors completely, everything stopped,” she said.

“If that had continued longer than a month, we probably would have had to close our doors.”

