Scattered Rain and Fog To Start with Better Rain Chances Still To Come

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:45 AM CST
We’ll have scattered showers and fog going through the morning, with the best coverage south of Highway 84 going through the morning.  During the afternoon we’ll have isolated activity across Central Texas, with the patchy fog gone by then as well.  Temperatures stay in the low 60′s throughout the day, only dipping to the mid 50′s as we head into Saturday.  Rain chances taper off during the night, but another wave moves in just after sunrise and will last most of the day.  This will keep temperatures in the mid 50′s during the day.

We keep the 50′s for highs on Sunday with only a few spotty showers lingering near I-45 at sunrise.  Afterwards, sunshine dominates with highs staying in the mid 50′s.  We keep the 50′s for highs as we head into the work week, with our warmest day only looking to be in the low 60′s on Wednesday.  Overnight lows will be cold in the 30′s, so make sure your heaters are ready to go!

