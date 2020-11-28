Advertisement

1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting

Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Police stand outside Arden Fair Mall after a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.(ap)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a Sacramento mall on Black Friday has killed one person and left another with life-threatening wounds.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. at Arden Fair Mall.

Fire officials tell KPIX-TV that one person was found dead at the mall and another was found at a bank outside of the mall and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The mall was evacuated in the midst of Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days.

Police say the suspect fled and there’s no active threat at the mall.

“We can confirm at this point that this does appear to be an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter,” Chan said at a news conference.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately released but Chan urged people who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and said the mall’s security camera footage will be examined by homicide detectives.

“We do know that the mall does have a pretty robust surveillance footage,” he said.

Gun assaults and homicides have surged in the California capitol, as well as in Los Angeles and other cities. About 40 homicides have been reported this year.

“We are deeply concerned by the increase in gun violence in Sacramento and other cities during the pandemic, and have supported increasing our efforts to reach young people at risk,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted. “A gun is never the answer.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
Local suffers traumatic head injury in golf cart accident on Thanksgiving
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Texas families say remote learning isn’t working and they want it fixed
Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters
Texas college football player shot, killed in drug deal

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting