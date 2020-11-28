Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger

Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.
Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.(Texas DPS)
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for 2-year-old Victoria Alerman, who is believed to be in grave danger.

Police say the girl has dry blood “from a vehicle crash” and is possibly wearing a diaper.

The suspect in her disappearance is Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa, 33.

If you have information on the girl’s whereabouts, call the Fischer County Sheriff’s Office at 432-638-4754.

