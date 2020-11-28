Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger

FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for 2-year-old Victoria Alerman, who is believed to be in grave danger.

Police say the girl has dry blood “from a vehicle crash” and is possibly wearing a diaper.

The suspect in her disappearance is Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa, 33.

If you have information on the girl’s whereabouts, call the Fischer County Sheriff’s Office at 432-638-4754.

