Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities issued an Amber Alert Saturday for 2-year-old Victoria Alerman, who is believed to be in grave danger.
Police say the girl has dry blood “from a vehicle crash” and is possibly wearing a diaper.
The suspect in her disappearance is Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa, 33.
If you have information on the girl’s whereabouts, call the Fischer County Sheriff’s Office at 432-638-4754.
