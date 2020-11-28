Advertisement

Biden plans swift moves to protect and advance LGBTQ rights

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Associated Press (AP)- As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama.

Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists.

One is to lift the Trump administration’s near-total ban on military service for transgender people.

Biden also is backing a bill passed by the House last year that would extend federal anti-discrimination protections to LGBTQ people nationwide.

But most Senate Republicans are wary, due in part to opposition from religious conservatives who say the measure threatens religious liberty.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl discontinued
Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Texas families say remote learning isn’t working and they want it fixed
A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
Local suffers traumatic head injury in golf cart accident on Thanksgiving

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline in the second half of an...
AP source: NFL fines Saints $500,000, Patriots $350,000
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
A mysterious monolith found in a desert canyon in Utah has been removed by an unknown party.
Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones