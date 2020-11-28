Advertisement

Biden’s win means some Guantanamo prisoners may be released

This undated image provided by the counsel to Saifullah Paracha shows Paracha at the Guantanamo...
This undated image provided by the counsel to Saifullah Paracha shows Paracha at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. Paracha the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center went to his latest review board hearing with a degree of hope, an emotion that has been scarce during his 16 years locked up without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba. (Counsel to Saifullah Paracha via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has said little about the Guantanamo Bay detention center except that he supports closing it.

That has brought a degree of hope to some of the 41 men still held there.

Lawyers for some of the prisoners say they hope the Biden administration will resume Obama-era efforts to close the detention center.

President Donald Trump said in his initial campaign that he would load up the prison with “bad dudes” but he largely ignored it and only one prisoner was released under his administration.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
Local suffers traumatic head injury in golf cart accident on Thanksgiving
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Texas families say remote learning isn’t working and they want it fixed
Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters
Texas college football player shot, killed in drug deal

Latest News

Pope Francis to appoint 13 new cardinals, including the current Washington D.C. Archbishop...
Pope to appoint first African-American cardinal
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl believed to be in danger
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting