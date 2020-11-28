Advertisement

Champion Ken Jennings will be first interim ‘Jeopardy!’ host

This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The...
This image released by ABS shows contestant Ken Jennings with a trophy on "JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time." Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)(Eric McCandless | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” says champion contestant Ken Jennings will be the first interim guest for the late Alex Trebek, and the show will try other guest hosts before naming a permanent replacement.

Jennings begins taping next week and his first episodes will air on the week of Jan. 11.

He’s well-known to fans of the game show for his 74-game winning streak and victory in last year’s prime-time ‘Greatest of All Time’ competition. ‘Jeopardy!’ announced that the last week of shows recorded by Trebek before his death will air starting on Jan. 4, in order to give more fans the chance to see them.

