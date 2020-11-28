Killeen: Wreaths for Vets honors thousands of fallen soldiers

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of Central Texans and their families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning.

From the sound of taps, the the thousands of wreaths being laid on each tombstone, every American soldier is remembered, including the grave of Kile West.

“My son loved Christmas out of every holiday,” said his mother, Nanette West.

His mother honored her son by laying a tree along with the wreath.

“When he was in Iraq, I shipped him a Christmas tree and some ornaments for his unit,” she said.

“He loved Christmas food, Christmas music, the whole nine yards.”

West was killed on Memorial Day 2007, during a volunteer rescue mission for a down helicopter.

Since then, Nanette has come to the veterans cemetery every holiday season to lay a Christmas tree next to his grave.

No matter the weather or socially distancing due to COVID-19, nothing was getting in the way of her son being remembered this Christmas.

“I was coming no matter what,” she said.

“I’m very pleased and happy that the wreaths were laid and for all the volunteers that laid them. They do an amazing job and I couldn’t see the fact that they wouldn’t accomplish that mission this year.”

