Advertisement

Killeen: Wreaths for Vets honors thousands of fallen soldiers

Hundreds of Central Texans and their families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central...
Hundreds of Central Texans and their families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of Central Texans and their families laid more than 11,000 wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery Saturday morning.

From the sound of taps, the the thousands of wreaths being laid on each tombstone, every American soldier is remembered, including the grave of Kile West.

“My son loved Christmas out of every holiday,” said his mother, Nanette West.

His mother honored her son by laying a tree along with the wreath.

“When he was in Iraq, I shipped him a Christmas tree and some ornaments for his unit,” she said.

“He loved Christmas food, Christmas music, the whole nine yards.”

West was killed on Memorial Day 2007, during a volunteer rescue mission for a down helicopter.

Since then, Nanette has come to the veterans cemetery every holiday season to lay a Christmas tree next to his grave.

No matter the weather or socially distancing due to COVID-19, nothing was getting in the way of her son being remembered this Christmas.

“I was coming no matter what,” she said.

“I’m very pleased and happy that the wreaths were laid and for all the volunteers that laid them. They do an amazing job and I couldn’t see the fact that they wouldn’t accomplish that mission this year.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Victoria Alerman and Reyes Gaspar Fortuna Figueroa.
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl discontinued
Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
Hezekiah Hunter has been learning from home due to the pandemic and has struggled to manage the...
Texas families say remote learning isn’t working and they want it fixed
A person suffered traumatic head injuries Thanksgiving afternoon in a golf cart accident.
Local suffers traumatic head injury in golf cart accident on Thanksgiving

Latest News

Small businesses in downtown Salado are getting a much needed boost as the 60th annual...
Salado: 60th annual Christmas Stroll helps small businesses stay afloat
More than 2,000 Thanksgiving baskets donated by Boy Scout Troop 287 and the Killeen Food Care...
Killeen: Scouts and Food Care Center donate thousands of food baskets to military families
Texas Motor Speedway celebrates its 10th year of its Gift of Lights display running for 39 days...
Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway celebrates 10th year
Many local businesses got their share of early holiday customers with Small Business Saturday.
Temple: Small Business Saturday helps local shops stay afloat
Impact Temple Church on East Adams Avenue will have a warming station for those in need from 6...
Temple: Local church to open warm center