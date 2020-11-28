Raw emotions linger for Cowboys after strength coach’s death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are still dealing with raw emotions after the sudden death of strength coach Markus Paul. Dallas had to play less than 24 hours after Paul died at age 54 and just two days after he collapsed in the weight room at the team’s facility.

Mike McCarthy hadn’t even watched film the morning after the 41-16 Thanksgiving loss to Washington.

The first-year coach was still dealing with the aftermath of Paul’s death. Dallas is getting extra time to process the emotions because the upcoming game against Baltimore was pushed back four days to Dec. 7.

