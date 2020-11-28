Advertisement

Raw emotions linger for Cowboys after strength coach’s death

An image of Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul is projected on...
An image of Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul is projected on the video screen as all in attendance observe a moment of silence before an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Paul died on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are still dealing with raw emotions after the sudden death of strength coach Markus Paul. Dallas had to play less than 24 hours after Paul died at age 54 and just two days after he collapsed in the weight room at the team’s facility.

Mike McCarthy hadn’t even watched film the morning after the 41-16 Thanksgiving loss to Washington.

The first-year coach was still dealing with the aftermath of Paul’s death. Dallas is getting extra time to process the emotions because the upcoming game against Baltimore was pushed back four days to Dec. 7.

