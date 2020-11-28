Soggy Saturday, Followed By A Big December Cool Down

If you’re thinking about putting up holiday decorations this weekend, you may want to hold off with some less than favorable weather conditions. We expect widespread rain today, making for a cold and rainy Saturday. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees throughout the day and should top in the mid 50s, at best.

Rain will slowly come to an end from west to east throughout the evening/night. Sunday will bring us, a mostly cloudy day, with a few peaks of sunshine in the afternoon. The weather should be a tad better for holiday decorating or being outside on Sunday....except for the winds! There will be a north breeze of 10-20 mph with some higher gusts possible...not ideal for getting on the roof and stringing lights.

We’ve got more chill in store for us as we head into December - overnight/morning temperatures are expected to be at or below freezing and daytime highs mainly in the 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be our warmest days next week, with a highs just shy of 60 degrees & we may have some rain chances returning next Wednesday.

