Soggy Weather Lingers with Some COLD Temperatures on The Horizon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
The gray, soggy weather will continue going through the evening. Temperatures will be chilly too, dipping to the upper 40′s around sunset. The soggy weather will cause visibilities to be low in some spots, so be mindful of that if going out on the roads this evening or during the overnight. Other than a few spotty showers lingering out east near I-45 Sunday morning, the rain will be out of our area. However, we’ll have patchy fog to start the morning. This will clear up around 11am, after which we’ll see some sunshine during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will give way to highs around 60°.

Temperatures plummet heading into Monday as we’ll have morning lows in the low 30′s. Many of you will be at or below freezing, so be sure to bring all valuable items indoors before going to sleep Sunday night. Northerly winds keep it cold for Monday with highs only in the low 50′s, but the coldest temperatures of the week arrive early Tuesday morning as we’ll start in the upper 20′s. Luckily, south winds and sunny skies will bring us close to 60° Tuesday afternoon, with highs staying in the 50′s through the end of the week. The 60′s return next weekend.

