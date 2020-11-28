Advertisement

Temple: Local church to open warm center

Impact Temple Church on East Adams Avenue will have a warming station for those in need from 6...
Impact Temple Church on East Adams Avenue will have a warming station for those in need from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Impact Temple Church on East Adams Avenue will have a warming station for those in need from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

With the winter months and cold weather ahead, hundreds of homeless and families in need will need a warm shelter to stay in.

All visitors will be provided face masks, a bed to sleep in, two meals and a shower.

Anyone with possible COVID-19 symptoms will be sheltered in a separate room.

Organizers and volunteers like Jordan Hanson say with the difficult winter ahead, it’s important to remember those without a roof over their head.

“We have not only the responsibility, but the joy of creating that space and saying we have the space,” he said.

“We love you and from that space, I think that it’s really an honor to get to do this. Of course, there’s risks, but there are risks with everything.”

