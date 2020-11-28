Temple: Small Business Saturday helps local shops stay afloat

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Many local businesses got their share of early holiday customers with Small Business Saturday.

In a year especially hard on small businesses, owners in downtown Temple say even foot traffic today has been slower than recent years.

Julie Houston, manager of the Hub, says they’re doing what they can to stay afloat and are grateful for the support of the community.

“We feel very blessed that we have the support of all our customers coming in and shopping local. It means a lot not to just the hub, but also to all the businesses inside the hub,” she said.

“We have over 40 small business owners in the hub, so they’re not just supporting the hub, but each individual that has a shop here.”

