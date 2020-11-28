Advertisement

Travis County Deputy killed in motorcycle collision on way home from Louisiana

By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Sr. Deputy Robert Small of the Travis County Sheriff’s department died in a collision while driving a motorcycle.

Late last night, Deputy Small was driving the motorcycle while off duty as he collide with another vehicle.

He was headed back home from Louisiana at the time of the crash.

Deputy Robert Small started with the TCSO in 1995 where he served as a corrections officer before becoming a deputy in 2006.

He was moved to the motors unit two years ago.

Deputy Small’s employee development file is stacked with letters of appreciation and commendation from the community.

He also recently received a Unit Citation for his work with the Special Response Team.

This accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety

