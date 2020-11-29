COLD Weather To Start The Week. FREEZE WARNINGS / FREEZE WATCHES

It’ll stay breezy and chilly going through the evening with cloudy skies keeping temperatures from initially cooling down too much. We’ll dip to the 40′s after sunset, but clearing skies during the overnight will cause those temperatures to plummet! A FREEZE WARNING will go into effect for Bosque, Hill, and Coryell counties at 12am and go through 9am. However, other areas are likely to be around freezing as well, so be sure to bring all valuables inside before going to bed tonight.

We start Monday in the low 30′s for most, with temperatures getting above freezing by 10am. Sunshine will dominate throughout the day, but breezy north winds will keep it chilly in the low 50′s for highs. Even colder temperatures arrive Monday night going into Tuesday. A FREEZE WATCH will go into effect for areas along and east of I-35 Monday night and last through Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 20′s. Highs stay in the 50′s afterwards with overnights in the mid 30′s. However, slightly warmer weather returns next weekend in the 60′s.

