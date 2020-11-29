Advertisement

Fact or fiction? UK govt says ‘The Crown’ should be clear

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, a man wearing a face mask walks past a...
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, a man wearing a face mask walks past a billboard advertising 'The Crown' television series about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, during England's second coronavirus lockdown, in London. Britain’s Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden in a newspaper interview published Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, said he thinks “The Crown” should come with a disclaimer as it’s a work of fiction with historical liberties taken in the Netflix drama about the British royal family. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)(Matt Dunham | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s culture minister thinks the Netflix TV series “The Crown” should come with a disclaimer: It’s a work of fiction.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden weighed in amid criticism of the historical liberties taken by the royal drama.

The current fourth season of “The Crown” is set in the 1980s, and features characters including former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the late Princess Diana.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter has called the series a “hatchet job” on Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and on his first wife Diana.

Dowden told the Mail on Sunday newspaper that he worried viewers “may mistake fiction for fact.” He is expected to write to Netflix to express his views.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Covid-19 announcement.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan Co. scales back to 50% occupancy
police
Local fisherman finds man dead
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Local high school shifts to remote instruction as active COVID19 cases rise
Due to the cold and wet conditions over the weekend, the Homestead Fair has been postponed to...
Waco: Homestead Fair delayed a week

Latest News

One of the largest Christmas tree farms in Central Texas announced Sunday that they are closing...
Local tree farm sold out, shuts down for season
Free COVID-19 testing will resume in McLennan County Monday.
Free COVID-19 testing resumes
(File)
Local woman killed in rollover
The 'Buddy Bench' at Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School in Killeen was reported stolen this...
Killeen: ‘Buddy bench’ stolen from local elementary school
With school districts concerned about students and staff returning from the Thanksgiving...
Waco ISD holds free COVID testing