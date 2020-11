FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) -Texas Motor Speedway celebrates its 10th year of its Gift of Lights display running for 39 days as one of the Lone Star State’s largest holiday light shows.

This display features over 2 million lights spread out across the circuit taking more than 1,100 hours man-setup by holiday display giant Winterland, Inc.

Gift of Lights drive thru experience opened Thanksgiving night and will be open until January 3rd, 2021 and will be open from 6pm-10pm every day even Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

A number of special discount days are scheduled including:

-November 30: Crazy Car Day – Decorate your vehicle to receive $10 off at the gate.

-December 1: Crazy PJs Day – Wear your pajamas to receive a $10 discount at the gate.

-December 2: Military, First Responder and Health Care Worker Night – Free admission for anyone with a valid ID

-December 7: Bring Your Pet Day - $10 discount at the gate to those who bring their pet

-December 8: Crazy Christmas Sweater Day - $10 discount at the gate for those who wear a crazy Christmas sweater

“This has definitely been a year where our spirits have needed lifting so there’s no better way to close out 2020 than celebrating all we have to be thankful for and creating wonderful memories through the Gift of Lights,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage.

“We’re proud to host Gift of Lights for a 10th year and to have created a holiday season tradition for the entire region.”

Tickets are avaliable for purchase online, $30 for cars and trucks, $50 for RVs or truck trailers and $60 for a bus of 20 people.

If you would like to purchase tickets they are available at giftoflightstexas.com.

A $1 donation from each ticket sold will benefit Speedway Children’s Charies – Texas Chapter.

