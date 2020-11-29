Advertisement

Local fisherman finds man dead

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX)- A man found by a fisherman near the Brazos River Sunday has been pronounced deceased.

According to Waco Police spokesman Garen Bynum, officers responded to reports of a man down near the Franklin Ave. overpass and the 100 block of S. University Parks Drive Sunday morning.

The man, 59, was found face down with scratches on his face, Bynum said.

He was transported to a Waco hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police believe the man is homeless and are now working on finding and notifying next-of-kin.

The man’s identity will be released at a later time, Bynum said.

What led to the man’s death is still under investigation as the body has been sent off for an autopsy.

Police do not believe foul play was the cause of death, however, there are too many unknown to rule anything out at this time, said Bynum.

