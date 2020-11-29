As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan Co. scales back to 50% occupancy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said Sunday that all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries will be required to return to maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.

The order goes into effect Sunday, November 29th “as pursuant to Executive Order GA 32 issued by Governor Abbott,” the health district said.

The decision was made after the number of number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the area - as a percentage of total hospital capacity - exceeded 15 percent.

The county further stated, “the opt in certification allowing bars to operate also must be decertified due to the hospitalization rate.”

"Of note, Governor Abbott has restricted the City of Waco, McLennan County, and other Texas local governments from issuing orders more restrictive than his own." said Mayor Dillon Meek

“The City of Waco will abide by the Governor’s Order. Further, the City of Waco will work strategically to support businesses impacted by this in every way possible. I’ve reached out to our chambers of commerce and other business community stakeholders to discuss how we can work collaboratively to support impacted businesses.”

“Finally, I would advise Wacoans to please continue to follow the recommendations of health care providers and wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain 6ft of distance from anyone not a member of your household. Thanks to our health care providers and doctors working to keep our community safe.”

