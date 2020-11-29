Advertisement

Texas Lotto $9 million jackpot ticket purchased in El Paso

By Katy Mendez
Published: Nov. 29, 2020
EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) -An individual yet to be identified holds the ticket of the multi-million dollar jackpot in their hands.

Texas Lottery officials posted a celebratory video early Sunday morning saying the $9 million jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s “Lotto” was sold in El Paso.

The Lotto Texas ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on 1733 Brown St.

The winning numbers for November 28th are 9, 13, 17, 20, 26, 28.

Now, we wait for that special person to be identified.

