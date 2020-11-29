Advertisement

Trump ‘ashamed’ to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian...
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, then-Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, left, walks with President Donald Trump as Trump arrives for a rally in Macon , Ga. President Trump said Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump said on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s results.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Sunday he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump said on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has “done absolutely nothing” to question the state’s results.

Trump has made baseless accusations that illegal votes cost him the election in Georgia and beyond.

His legal challenges have failed in several states. Democrats hope to continue winning in twin Senate races on Jan. 5 against Republican office holders.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen.

David Perdue while Rev. Raphael Warnock takes on Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

