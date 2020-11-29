Advertisement

Waco: Homestead Fair delayed a week

Due to the cold and wet conditions over the weekend, the Homestead Fair has been postponed to...
Due to the cold and wet conditions over the weekend, the Homestead Fair has been postponed to Saturday, December 5.(Courtesy Photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Due to the cold and wet conditions over the weekend, the Homestead Fair has been postponed to Saturday, December 5.

The event is normally held every weekend after Thanksgiving, with hundreds of Central Texans in attendance.

The event has multiple outdoor activities, food, shops and crafts vendors, all available for guests to enjoy.

Despite the delay, all vendors involved will still be able to participate next weekend.

Organizers say with small businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re happy to give them a chance to stay afloat.

“It’s been a really tough year for everybody and I think many people feel it,” said Timothy Tittley.

“I think even in our own community, it’s actually an opportunity for us to work on outdoor projects and crafts we’ve been able to push forward. So, we’re looking forward to sharing that with others.”

Tittley says especially with the event being outdoors, it allows both staff and customers to stay socially distanced while enjoying the venues.

All visitors will be required to wear face masks and socially distance.

