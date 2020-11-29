Advertisement

‘World’s loneliest elephant’ Kaavan starts trip to Cambodia

Dr. Amir Khalil, a veterinarian from the international animal welfare organization Four Paws,...
Dr. Amir Khalil, a veterinarian from the international animal welfare organization Four Paws, feeds an elephant named Kaavan who is loaded in a crate for transporting him to a sanctuary in Cambodia, at the Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Kavaan, the world's loneliest elephant, who became a cause celebre in part because America's iconic singer and actress Cher joined the battle to save him from his desperate conditions at the zoo. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)(Anjum Naveed | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Kaavan, dubbed the “world’s loneliest elephant” after languishing alone for years in a Pakistani zoo, has been readied for his flight to a sanctuary in Cambodia and the much-needed company of other elephants.

Sunday’s mammoth task of getting him into the giant crate took several hours, and was perhaps the most crucial step in the rescue.

Had Kaavan been spooked and refused to enter the cage, his departure could have been delayed for months while the team sought to restore trust.

The global animal welfare group that’s led the charge to save Kaavan said he’ll depart for the sanctuary early Monday morning.

