15th Mission Waco Toy Drive collects toys for struggling families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With COVID-19 hitting many Central Texas families hard this holiday season, Mission Waco and dozens of bikers collected toy donations from local churches to sell at more affordable prices to struggling families Sunday.

The toys are part of the 15th annual Mission Waco Toy Drive.

“This means more to me than I could ever describe,” said Matthew Lechler, president of the crossbones crew.

“That’s one of our mission statements, to be involved with kids.”

With COVID-19, the toy run needed to have a few restrictions this year. Organizers like John Calaway says no matter the challenge, the run was happening no matter what.

“It’s gonna look a little different this year,” he said.

“All of our bikers will be wearing masks as we pick up toys. We won’t be going into any churches. All of the churches will have the toys packed up and ready to go.”

All the toys will be brought to a warehouse on 1701 Franklin Avenue. The warehouse will then open next weekend for families with vouchers from Mission Waco.

Organizers add that more toys have already been donated this year than ever before.

Lechler says with many families struggling this holiday season, every child should have a good Christmas.

“It’s not about me,” he said.

“It’s about the community and I want the community to be able to see these bikers out here in the cold, but we’re here for the kids and for the families.”

Anyone who would like a voucher to shop at the store or donate a toy can go to Mission Waco’s website.

