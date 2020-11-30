Baylor Bears earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For their strong performances in the 32-31 comeback win over Kansas State on Saturday, senior quarterback Charlie Brewer and redshirt sophomore kicker John Mayers earned Big 12 weekly honors, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Brewer was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for a season-best 349 yards on 31-of-39 passing for a career-high completion percentage of 79.5 percent, to go along with two passing touchdowns and a career-high 23 carries for 56 yards and a season-best two scores on the ground in the victory.

Mayers was tabbed the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week after he knocked through the game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired to seal the come-from-behind victory for the Bears. The kick was the second game-winner of his career, with his first coming back on Sept. 28, 2019 vs. Iowa State from 38 yards out with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.

This is the first Big 12 Offensive POTW honor in Brewer’s career and the fourth Big 12 Special Teams POTW honor in Mayers’ career as he totaled three in 2019.

