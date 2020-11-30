Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan, other counties scale back to 50% occupancy
A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

Temple Police Officers are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday evening in the 800...
Temple Police Department Responds to Aggravated Robbery
File Graphic
Local man robbed at gunpoint; 2 suspects sought by police
FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Dozens of families came to the Bell County Expo Center Monday for the 17th annual ‘Tree of...
Belton: ‘Tree of Angels’ held with families socially distanced
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief