Early-morning fire near Texas university campus displaces numerous residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KWTX) – An early-morning fire Monday just west of the Stephen F. Austin State University campus displaced numerous residents.

A Nacogdoches officer on patrol spotted flames coming from an apartment building at around 3:15 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Street.

The fire had spread to multiple units.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue some residents from the balconies of upstairs units.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Food left on a stove ignited the fire, investigators said.

Residents were forced to flee their apartments into the early-morning cold.

The Stephen F. Austin Police Department assisted in transporting displaced residents who needed shelter from the cold and the Red Cross is housing displaced residents at local hotels.

Firefighters from Lufkin and Central Heights also helped battle the flames.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.