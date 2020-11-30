Free COVID-19 testing resumes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Free COVID-19 testing will resume in McLennan County Monday.

A drive-thru clinic will be set up in Parking Lot N at McLennan Community College in Waco. Testing will be done from 9am to 6pm.

In addition, a walk-up clinic will be available from 8am to 5pm, at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, 114 Melodie Drive in West.

Both testing sites will be administering saliva tests. Therefore, if you are getting tested, officials ask that you not eat or drink anything for at least a half hour before the test. This includes teeth brushing.

All participants are required to pre-register for COVID-19 surge testing. Click here to complete the registration form.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.