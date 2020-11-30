Advertisement

Georgia official announces investigations, defends election

By By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia’s top elections official says his office is investigating potential election law violations by groups working to register voters ahead of January’s Senate runoffs.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also is punching back at claims that fraud has tainted the state’s presidential election.

Raffensperger said dishonest actors are exploiting the emotions of many Trump supporters with fantastic claims and apparently misleading the president as well.

He said during a news conference Monday that his office has 23 investigators probing 250 open cases alleging some kind of election law violation, but none of them cast doubt on the integrity of the state’s election results.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms, exercise...
As COVID-19 hospitalizations spike, McLennan, other counties scale back to 50% occupancy
A fisherman found the body Sunday morning. (File)
Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified
Police Monday identified a Central Texas woman who was killed in a weekend rollover. (File)
Police identify Central Texas woman killed in weekend rollover
File Graphic
Local man dies after being ejected from vehicle during rollover
Police were investigating Monday after a woman was found dead outside a building on the...
Woman found dead outside building on Texas university campus

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
Congress returns with virus aid, federal funding unresolved
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Iowa board certifies 6-vote Republican win in US House race
GA Secy. of State Brad Raffensperger says "dishonest actors" are misleading Trump supporters...
Georgia official announces investigations, defends election
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley returns to Senate after coronavirus isolation