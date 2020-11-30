Advertisement

Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25

Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men’s college...
Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season.(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CST
(AP) - Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel.

The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80.

Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

