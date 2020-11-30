Gonzaga, Baylor stay atop AP Top 25

(AP) - Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel.

The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Florida.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80.

Villanova and Virginia plunged after losses while Virginia Tech entered the rankings at No. 16 and Richmond at No. 19.

