Holiday air travel surges despite dire health warnings

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(AP) -The TSA says nearly 1.2 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday.

That’s the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country back in March.

And the uptick came despite the pleadings of public health experts for people to stay home over Thanksgiving to limit further spreading the virus.

The Transportation Security Administration screened at least 1 million people on four of the last 10 days through Sunday.

But that’s still far lower than normal.

Last year, airport crowds often topped 2 million people per day over the Thanksgiving period.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

