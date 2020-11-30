Advertisement

Killeen: ‘Buddy bench’ stolen from local elementary school

By Rissa Shaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A small crime in Killeen is breaking some hearts.

The ‘Buddy Bench’ at Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School was stolen this week, school officials say.

The bench was part of a kindness rock garden created at the school a couple of weeks ago.

School officials are asking for the community’s help to get it returned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the school at (254) 336-1760 and ask for Mrs. Hardy.

