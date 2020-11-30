Local tree farm sold out, shuts down for season

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - One of the largest Christmas tree farms in Central Texas announced Sunday that they are closing up shop for the rest of the season.

The Robinson Family Farm, located in Bell County, posted to social media that they had mostly sold out of inventory for the year.

In the post, the owners said they would like to thank Central Texans for including them in their holiday celebrations.

The Robinson Family Farm opened this year on November 21st. That means that in less than ten days, the farm sold out of fresh trees for sale.

For more information on the Robinson Family Farm, click here.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.