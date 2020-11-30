Local woman killed in rollover

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A young woman from Waco was killed in a rollover accident Saturday morning in Bellmead.

According to Asst. Bellmead Police Chief Brenda Kinsey, the two-vehicle accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. Loop 340.

Bellmead police and firefighters, along with American Medical Response paramedics responded to the scene.

First responders found a black 2014 Ford Expedition had rolled onto its roof and the driver, a woman from Riesel, 38, suffered serious injuries and had to be extracted from the SUV to be transported to a local medical center, Kinsey said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 26-year-old woman from Waco, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she was driving a 2012 Chevy Malibu.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.