Report: EU greenhouse gas emissions down 24% since 1990

BRUSSELS (AP) - Greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union have been reduced by 24% compared to 1990 levels, according to the bloc’s annual climate report.

Still, the EU said Monday it need to intensify efforts to make its target of making Europe the first climate neutral continent by mid-century.

The EU’s executive arm said Monday that emissions in the 27-nation zone in 2019 have decreased by 3.7% compared to the previous year, while gross domestic product rose by 1.5% over the same period.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the commission expects “an unprecedented fall in emissions” in 2020, along the lines of 8%.

