Runners gather to mark end of month-long virtual ‘Run, Pray Waco’ event

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Runners who pounded the pavement throughout Waco while praying for community and country culminated their month-long effort over the weekend by getting together to cover the final two miles together.

Run, Pray Waco, a “virtual run with a route and purpose,” was organized by a group at First Baptist Church of Woodway called 84 Runners.

The run covered a 14-mile route, which participants were encouraged to complete any way they could by running it all at once or over a period or days, weeks or even the full month of November.

The event ended Sunday as all 45 registered participants were invited to meet at 9:30 a.m. at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Waco.

There they prayed with the pastor and church before running 2.5 miles together to Rising Star Baptist Church in East Waco with whose pastor they also prayed.

René Maciel is the missions and community outreach pastor at First Baptist Church of Woodway who spearheaded the effort.

“I want to thank everyone who came out to participate in Run, Pray Waco. We had a great group out,” Maciel said.

Maciel said not only was the run a great way to pray for the country and community, it was also a way to give back to businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All money raised through the $25 dollar registration fee will be donated to small businesses through the CenTex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

“Again, the opportunity for us to run across Waco, to pray for Waco and then also through all the entry fees to be able to give back to Waco by means of contributing to small businesses,” Maciel said.

Alfred Solana, the president of the chamber, said the money is needed now more than ever to help businesses trying to survive the fallout from COVID-19.

“The small businesses of Central Texas have been impacted by COVID and our work at the chamber is to support them,” Solana said.

“Your contributions and your participation in this race will help.”

Maciel says the group is already looking forward to having this event again next year and hopes even more participants join the route.

“I want to invite everybody to come out again next year. We’ll have a chance to participate again. I look forward to a bigger crowd and again just an opportunity for us to run, pray Waco. "

