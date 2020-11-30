Advertisement

Testing new release strategy, ‘The Croods’ opens to $14.2 million

"The Croods: A New Age” had one of the best opening weekends of the pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Testing a novel release strategy, Universal Pictures’ animated sequel “The Croods: A New Age” had one of the best opening weekends of the pandemic, grossing $14.2 million over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Whereas new releases have traditionally lasted around 90 days in theaters, Universal has mapped out a shorted theatrical window in deals with major chains AMC and Cinemark that gives the studio the option to move new releases to premium video-on-demand after just 17 days.

“The Croods: A New Age” is expected to shift to the home before Christmas.

“The Croods: A New Age” grossed $9.7 million Friday-Sunday, which rivals even the weekend start for “Tenet” in September.

