Texas man found dead after early-morning fire

Authorities are investigating after a Texas man was found dead after an early-morning fire.
By KXII
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters say a man was found dead inside his home after a fire early Sunday morning in Grayson County.

The Locust Volunteer Fire Department says just before 7 a.m. Sunday, it was called to a structure fire in the Preston Shores subdivision north of Pottsboro.

First responders found a mobile home on fire and started putting it out, when they were notified by dispatch that the person who lived there was unaccounted for.

Firefighters went inside and found a man’s body on the bathroom floor.

Locust CVFD says it appears a small fire pit was left burning on the porch, which caught the deck on fire.

The flames spread to the home.

The Grayson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.WACO, Texas (KWTX) -

