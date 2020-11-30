Advertisement

Texas officers shoot man who approached with knife

San Angelo officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a knife after they responded...
San Angelo officers shot and killed a man who approached them with a knife after they responded to a domestic disturbance call. (File)(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) - Police in the West Texas city of San Angelo say officers fatally shot a man after he approached them with a knife during a domestic violence call.

Police spokesman Josh Schultz said in a news release that officers were dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to a home after getting a call about a man who was punching a woman inside.

Police arrived to find a woman and Adam Lee Mendez, 38.

Police say officers shot Mendez after he displayed a knife during an altercation and “less lethal devices” didn’t stop him.

Mendez died of his injuries at a hospital.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and the officers have been placed on leave pending the outcome.

