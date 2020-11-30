Advertisement

Texas reports 6,041 new coronavirus cases, 48 more deaths

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Texas health officials report 6,041 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 48 more deaths linked to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The pandemic continued to put pressure on state hospitals.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says more than 8,600 Texans were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday.

In El Paso, Mayor Dee Margo said the virus’ surge might be plateauing.

He told CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday that area hospitals are at 79% capacity, with open bed space “we haven’t had in some time.”

The El Paso and San Antonio areas are under partial curfews through Monday morning.

