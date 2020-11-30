Tuesday Morning Will Be The Coldest In Nearly 11 Months!

After a gloomy and at times soggy weekend this past weekend, another cold front has swung through Central Texas this morning setting the stage for what will be the coldest morning we’ve seen since January 8th! This morning’s cold front means we’re kicking off the new work week with blustery and cold weather! Despite abundant sunshine today, temperatures will not be warming up too far too fast. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s, accompanied by wind chills in the mid 20s, will only warm into the low 50s by the end of the afternoon. Wind chills will be stuck in the 20s and 30s through lunchtime and only warm into the 40s from 1 PM through the remainder of the afternoon. Blustery north winds gusting to near 20 MPH today will be subsiding tonight, but a combination of calm winds and clear skies will tank temperatures into the mid 20s Tuesday morning!

It'll be a chilly start to the work week with wind chills in the 20s, 30s, and 40s all day! (KWTX)

South winds will quickly return Tuesday afternoon and may gust to near 25 MPH in advance of our next storm system arriving Wednesday. Tuesday’s south winds will boost temperatures into the upper 50s (and even some low 60s) Tuesday afternoon, but that’s still a handful of degrees below the average of 62°. Wednesday’s storm system swings through during the morning hours and likely sparks some rain near and especially east of I-35. For McLennan and Bell Counties, rain chances are only near 30% with rainfall totals expected to be below a quarter-inch. Rainfall totals in Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Milam, Robertson, and Leon Counties will be a bit higher and could approach a half-inch before the front clears the area shortly after midday. Wednesday’s front brings us another reinforcing shot of cooler air and we’re expecting morning temperatures to stay near freezing through Saturday morning with afternoon highs Thursday and Friday barely reaching 50°.

