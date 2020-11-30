Advertisement

UMHB Men's Basketball player earns conference honor

UMHB Athletics
UMHB Athletics(UMHB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
Belton, Texas (KWTX) - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Josiah Johnson has been named the American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending November 30th.

This is the first weekly honor of Johnson’s UMHB career.

Johnson, a sophomore guard from Big Sandy High School, led the Cru in scoring in season-opening wins over Hardin-Simmons and McMurry last weekend in Abilene. He averaged 28 points and seven rebounds per game in the two victories. Johnson also shot 55 percent from the field and went 18-21 from the free-throw line. He added three steals and a blocked shot while hitting 6-14 from three-point range.

The Cru men are now 2-0 to open the season. UMHB will return to action with a pair of games in Richardson on December 8th and December 10th.

