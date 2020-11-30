Man whom boater found dead along Brazos River identified

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Monday identified a man whom a boater found dead Sunday morning along the Brazos River in the area of Franklin Avenue and South University Parks Drive as David Buckler, 59.

Buckler was found lying face down on the sidewalk along the river and had scratches on his face, Officer Garen Bynum said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was ordered.

“Investigators have labelled this as a questionable death because the cause of death at this point is not clear,” Bynum said.

“Mr. Buckler lived in the Waco area but was considered homeless,” he said.

